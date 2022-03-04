Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked to choose between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, explains why neither could do the other’s roles

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked the difference between actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as performers. Bhansali collaborated with Alia for the first time in the recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi. Deepika was his muse for the longest time; they’ve worked together on three films–Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali fielded fan questions, one of which was about Deepika and Alia, and how they are different from a filmmaker’s perspective. Bhansali replied, “They are different people. They have different approaches, they have different heights. They have different voices, they have different body language. They have different approach to cinema. All that put together… Deepika is a beautiful girl, wonderful actor. For me, Alia is a very beautiful girl, again a wonderful actor. But if I have to do Bajirao Mastani then I will have to have Deepika, and if I’m doing Gangubai, I will have to have Alia play it. So, each one has their own power that they exude when they find a role that suits them, and you cannot give the wrong role to the wrong actor.”

He continued, “Not that in the same breath I can say that Alia could not have played Mastani or Deepika could not have played Gangu. But I feel what casting I’ve done, keeping their essence, is the right casting. So, what Alia did for this role, only Alia could have done. And what Deepika did in those roles only Deepika could have done.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of a brothel madam who works to bring reforms in the lives of sex workers. The film was released theatrically to enthusiastic reviews praising Alia’s performance and Bhansali’s direction. It has also proven to be a box office success, having made over Rs 63 crore in less than a week of release.

Bhansali will return to the world of courtesans in his upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi, in which he will direct the pilot episode.