‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali would appear in my nightmares, strangling me,’ says Heeramandi actor

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to be a hard taskmaster and the actors who work with him have often shared anecdotes from the set where they have been made to do a single take numerous times, until he approves. Recently, actor Indresh Malik, who has worked with Bhansali in Heeramandi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, shared that his experience with the director was completely different as he was allowed to improvise within the framework of the scene. He also shared that SLB entertained all of his questions and recalled that he once had a nightmare where Bhansali was strangling him.

‘Bhansali is always surrounded by lots of people’

In a chat with Galatta India, Indresh Malik said that he always wished to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that he completely dedicated himself to the process of the director once he was on board. “I said I want to work with you, however you want to. I am a little stern and outspoken, but I am not silly. Sometimes I act silly but that’s okay.” He added that it took him a little time to warm up and develop a rapport with the director. “I told him beforehand that I would ask a lot of questions. You need some time to understand his expressions. Because he is always surrounded by lots of people,” the actor said.