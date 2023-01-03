When Sanjay Khan opened up about tragic fire accident on Tipu Sultan sets: ‘Doctors said I’d less than 10 per cent chance of survival’

Actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan has been a part of many projects since he first forayed into the film business in 1962 with an uncredited role. He then went on to star in well-known productions like Dhund, Das Lakh, Mela, Naagin and the TV series The Sword of Tipu Sultan over the years.

However, a tragic accident on his production venture, the historical drama The Sword of Tipu Sultan, set him back for over a year. Days after the shooting of the show began, which was based on Bhagwan S Gidwani’s book of the same name, a fire erupted on the sets of their show in Mysore, Karnataka and ended up claiming 62 lives. It left Khan severely injured and the filming was stopped while its lead star, director and producer recuperated for over a year. It was after 13 months that Khan returned to work and completed the DD National show, which went on to be lauded by audience and critics alike.

Khan has spoken about that life-changing incident multiples times over the years. In his memoir The Best Mistakes of My Life, Sanjay Khan had detailed the happenings vividly as a portion of his book read, “Shooting started in the evening and after a couple of shots, at around 8.30 p.m., as the lighting was going on, I went out to chat with my writer, Nawa Lucknowi. About half an hour later, I heard a huge commotion from inside. I ditched the cup of tea I was holding and charged through the small wicker gate as the big barn doors of the studio were closed. What I saw shook me to the core. The left half of the studio was on fire. Above, on the catwalk, I could see a lighting man trying to put out the flames with a piece of cloth. I shouted to him and ordered him to jump down immediately. At the same time, I told somebody to open the barn doors and another person to call for the fire brigade.”

“Just then something hit me on the back of my head like a cannonball and I fell to the ground. I later learnt it was a tin of paint. Undaunted, I carried on with the gash it left in my head and focused on the job at hand: saving my crew. In retrospect, I obviously didn’t realize the severity of that crater, one that would bullishly remain with me for an excruciatingly painful nine months,” Khan wrote.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor had shared how his wife Zarine Khan became his biggest support during this time of duress. The actor even elaborated on how former PM Rajiv Gandhi had helped him out at the time: “Rajiv Gandhi, the former PM of India, I am very grateful to him, because he sent doctors from AIIMS, he was so concerned. The doctors told my wife before she stepped into the room that I had less than 10 per cent chance of survival. And in this situation I admire my wife so much, because when she walked into the room, she didn’t come crying and screaming like any ordinary woman. She walked with a grace and a smile on her face.”

But even during those shaky, uncertain times, Khan had faith things would ultimately take a turn for the better. He told Bollywood Hungama, “When I looked at my wife, I said ‘don’t worry darling, we will start shooting in two weeks now.’ Later on she told me, the strength of your voice gave me strength in my heart. At that time you could only see the slits of my eyes. My children and family suffered the most. It’s something that I will never never wish for anyone. I have seen many ups and downs in my life but I am a very determined man. (I think) The person who loses the heart, loses the battle. Jo aadmi darr jata hai, wo marr jata hai (The man who is afraid all the time is as good as dead). I did Tipu Sultan after I came back, 13 months later. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes.”

The Sword of Tipu Sultan was initially supposed to be made as a feature-length film, but that was dropped owing to rampant piracy those days. Khan had claimed that the production value of his show was very high and that he had the full support of the Mysore government to make the series. The show finally saw the light of the day in February 1990 on DD National.