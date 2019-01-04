Hrithik Roshan, Randhir Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and others attend Sanjay Khan’s birthday bash

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan celebrated his 78th birthday with family and close friends from the film industry on Thursday. Those who were in attendance included Zayed Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha, Ramesh Sippy, Shabana Azmi and others. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar came along with his wife to wish Khan on his special day.

The actor was accompanied by his wife and son Zayed as he cut his birthday cake. While cutting the cake, the 78-year-old actor, dressed in his blue pathani kurta posed for the shutterbugs. The ones who were missing from the celebrations were Sussanne Khan and Fardeen Khan but former son-in-law Hrithik made sure to attend Khan’s birthday party.

Sanjay Khan made his debut in the film industry with Chetan Anand’s 1964 film Haqeeqat and starred in films like Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam, Dhund, Mela. Apart from acting in films, Khan also directed movies and TV shows. He is famously known for the popular television show The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

See photos from Sanjay Khan’s birthday celebrations

His autobiography titled The Best Mistakes of My Life was launched last year in October. The book takes the readers into Sanjay’s world of films, family, his near-death experience and more. If reports are to be believed the actor will announce his second book shortly.

In an earlier interview with PTI, the Dhund actor commented on the friendships in the film industry in the current times. He said, “The value of friendships among the current reigning lot pains me. It is superficial. It’s just to show courtesy. The extra hugs and the taps on the back, you can smell hypocrisy from one mile away, that they don’t have anything in common.”