Sanjay Khan apologises for not recognising Preity Zinta’s ‘beautiful face’ on a flight: ‘I would’ve remembered you…’

Actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan has apologised to actor Preity Zinta for not recognising her on a flight. He took to Twitter and said that as a gentleman, it his duty to plead forgiveness for his blunder. Tagging Preity, he wrote, “Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn’t recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face.”

Preity is yet to reply to him, at least publicly, but several fans reacted to the post with their two cents on the matter. One person said that it isn’t a ‘big deal’ and that Sanjay Khan could’ve just called Preity up to clear things. Another person wrote, “If the Beautiful preity was wearing her mask.. I’m sure you would be excused.”

Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn’t recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face.@realpreityzinta — Sanjay khan (@sanjaykhan01) November 22, 2021

Sanjay Khan has starred in films such as Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam, Dhund, and Mela. He is the father of Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, and Farah Khan Ali. Preity is best known for having starred in hit films such as Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Hai Tumhaara, and Armaan, as well as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi… Mil Gaya, Veer-Zaara, Salaam Namaste and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

She has been on a sabbatical from acting in recent years—her last film was 2018’s Bhaiaji Superhit, although she did appear in an episode of American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat in 2020.

Preity and her husband, Gene Goodnenough, recently announced that they welcomed twins via surrogacy. Preity took to Instagram to reveal, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives.”