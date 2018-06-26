Sanjay Kapoor to play a double role in Bedhab

Sanjay Kapoor will next be seen in Bedhab. Sanjay Kapoor will next be seen in Bedhab.

Sanjay Kapoor, who recently lauded for his performance in Netflix anthology Lust Stories, will be seen next in Bedhab.

Talking about what made him sign up for Bedhab, Sanjay said, “It was the script. It is a very interesting and unusual role for me. This is only the second time that I am playing a double role. I played a double role in Chhupa Rustam, but that was a long time ago. Without revealing too much, this double role is quite unusual. I want that to be a surprise, but it is an interesting character to play. So, as I said earlier, it is an unusual script and an extremely intelligent film. It comes with a beautiful message.”

About working with screenwriter and director Akash Goila, Sanjay Kapoor believes that a movie is the director’s vision and if he himself is the story writer, that becomes a deadly package. He said, “I appreciate Akash for his focus and clarity of vision. I am happy to work with a director who knows what he wants.”

The makers of Bedhab recently released the first look poster of the film, where Sanjay is seen holding a cigar. The film also stars Pooja Chopra and Aashish Sachdeva.

Produced by Aashish Sachdeva and Akash Goila, Bedhab will go on floors soon.

