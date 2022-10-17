scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Sanjay Kapoor takes to the dance floor with Anil Kapoor and Boney on 60th birthday, Sonam Kapoor pens sweet note

Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday in Dubai with friends and family at a midnight bash.

sanjay kapoorSanjay Kapoor celebrated his birthday in Dubai. (Sonam kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and penned a sweet message for ‘fun’ uncle Sanjay Kapoor on his 60th birthday. Sonam dropped some unseen pictures where a young Sanjay is seen playing and having a fun time with Sonam and sister Rhea Kapoor. The actor who has appeared in films such as Prem and Raja has found another lease of life on OTT recently.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy happy birthday chachu! We love you! To the funnest coolest uncle, we hope we always party with you! Jiyo hazaro saal! Happy 60!” Sanjay replied in the comment section and wrote, “Love you too.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sanjay celebrated his birthday in Dubai with family and friends. The midnight birthday party saw the Kapoor brothers– Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay hit the dance floor as they all partied their way through the night. Sanjay’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor were all dolled up for the party in beautiful outfits. Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh were also present at the bash. Punjabi singer Sukhbir was seen performing at the birthday party. 

Photos and videos of Sanjay cutting a huge cake have surfaced online and the actor is all smiles in the pictures. Recently, talking about his family, Sanjay had told IANS, “It has been quite an eventful time at home. From Anil’s successful box office run with ‘Jug Jug Jiyo’, Arjun’s ‘Ek Villain Returns‘ and the excitement around my show, the family has a lot to celebrate.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

On the work front, Sanjay was recently  seen in the second season of Gone Game. His daughter, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 12:39:00 pm
Next Story

Ericsson partners with Jio to build 5G standalone network

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hema Malini turns 74 A glimpse of her precious moments with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol
Hema Malini turns 74: A glimpse of her precious moments with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement