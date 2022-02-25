When Sanjay Kapoor said even after success of Sirf Tum, Luck By Chance, he didn’t get any offers: ‘Main toh darwaze pe khada tha…’

Sanjay Kapoor has been around for more than two decades. However, it will be a struggle to pick his hits. The actor, brother of actor Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor, started his career in 1995 but it is only now when he is truly enjoying success. Among his brothers, Anil has a successful career with epic films to his credit, while Boney has had a flourishing profession as a filmmaker. But Sanjay Kapoor’s only film you might recall is Raja, thanks to the popular track ‘Ankhiyan Milaun’ with Madhuri Dixit, which has refused to age with time.

The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming Netflix series The Fame Game, refreshed everyone’s memory by performing on the song at the birthday bash of Shriram Nene, Madhuri’s husband. During an interview, he also walked down the memory lane and spoke about how 27 years ago, he had struck a deal with late choreographer Saroj Khan to shoot only the portions of the song that he had rehearsed earlier that day. Interestingly, this fact came to Madhuri‘s notice only during The Fame Game promotions.

But it is not just ‘Ankhiyan Milaun’, Sanjay also featured in ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ with the beautiful Sushmita Sen. However, none of these successes or landmark moments benefitted Sanjay’s career as an actor. In an interview, Sanjay had recalled how he was the most talked about debutant of his time as he had four back-to-back releases. And even when his film Sirf Tum survived the brunt of box office despite releasing in a tough week, he received no film offers.

In a conversation with Lehren TV, Sanjay recalled the time when he thought his career as a hero wasn’t really working. “When things go wrong, you don’t wonder so much. But when they go right and it doesn’t happen, you wonder,” Sanjay said, adding, “Today, you give one hit film, you are flooded with advertisements, endorsements, offers and what not. Sirf Tum was a success even when it released after Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor’s Biwi No.1 and before Salman’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. My film was squashed between two Salman starrer, and yet, Sirf Tum managed to do well. But still, I did not sign a single film.”

He continued, “Other time when I was surprised was Luck By Chance. It was another phase of my life. I was in an ensemble. They said success changes everything and people come flocking at the doors but main toh darwaze pe hi khada tha aur koi aaya nahi.” However, the actor is nothing but thankful that he is being recognised as an actor in his second innings as an actor, especially with his OTT outings. Sanjay featured in Netflix anthology Lust Stories and the Voot Select series The Gone Game, which brought him glory.

“God has been kind, in the last five years, but I’ve gone through my share of lows which I’ve taken into my stride,” the 56-year-old told PTI, adding that he “didn’t want to do things for the sake of money. I really feel grateful for my journey when I look back.”

Talking about The Fame Game, he said that he relived memories with Madhuri while shooting the show. “Relived so many fond memories and stories of our time in the ’90s and the chemistry between us just came naturally. The audience will see that too,” he told PinkVilla.

The Fame Game also stars Manav Kaul. The series sees Madhuri playing a popular actress, while Sanjay plays her husband. It will start streaming on Netflix from February 25 onwards.