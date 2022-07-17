scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sanjay Kapoor shares funny wedding throwback featuring Arjun Kapoor and his poker face: ‘When will this get over…’

Sanjay Kapoor recently shared a hilarious throwback photo from his wedding with Maheep Kapoor, featuring Arjun Kapoor in a mild sulk.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 3:01:49 pm
Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay KaporSanjay Kapoor drops a hilarious picture on his Instagram handle. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)

Sanjay Kapoor, the youngest brother of the Kapoor trio, recently took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture from his wedding ceremony, featuring Arjun Kapoor’s ‘million dollar expression’ in the background. 

The picture features Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor performing wedding rituals with young Arjun in the background wearing a poker face. The picture is titled as “King of expression Arjun Kapoor.” Sanjay wrote in the caption, “When will this ritual get over so that I can have the ladoos,” with laughing emoticons. Quickly reacting to the picture, Arjun took to the comment section and wrote, “It was more to do with why the buffet had to be shut during the rituals.” Celebrities from the industry also could not keep calm as they dropped multiple laughing emoticons. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

 

Talking about his relationship with Arjun, the actor recently revealed in an interview with ETimes that he was like a father figure to him. He said, “Thanks to certain situations and developments, I have become closest to Arjun (Kapoor). I have literally brought him up.”

Also read |Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava on Ratna Pathak’s Bua ji: ‘Elderly people believe they don’t have any sense of sexuality’ | Scene Stealer

On the work front, Sanjay was recently seen in the second season of the web series The Gone Game, while Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns alongside Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.

