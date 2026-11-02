Sanjay Gupta’s wife defends ‘grieving’ daughter for showing middle finger to paparazzi

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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for Kaante (2004) and Kaabil (2017), died of a fatal head injury at the age of 57 this past Saturday. His wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta shared a statement addressing the recent viral video from Sanjay Gupta’s funeral on Saturday evening, where his 13-year-old daughter Dalai Gupta was seen showing the middle finger to the paparazzi, who surrounded the car she was in to click pictures of the grieving family.
Milap Zaveri defends Sanjay Gupta’s daughter
“Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father. Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time,” wrote Anuradha in a statement shared by Sanjay’s protégé and filmmaker Milap Zaveri on his Instagram handle on Monday morning.
“In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused. I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are — the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss,” added Anuradha.
She further requested the paparazzi platforms to “excuse” her children, and delete “any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds”. “Please allow them the privacy, compassion, and space they need to grieve the loss of their father,” she stated at the conclusion of her note. Zaveri wrote in his Instagram caption that it’s a “request to all friends in the media” from Sanjay’s wife.
What happened at Sanjay Gupta’s funeral?
As per a statement by Mumbai Police, Sanjay Gupta was found dead on Saturday morning at his Mumbai residence. He died around midnight on Friday after a fall caused a fatal head injury. Though he lives with his family — including wife, daughter, and 15-year-old son Shivaansh Gupta, along with a domestic help — they found him in that condition only the next morning.
Though the forensics team also visited Sanjay’s residence and an investigation is underway, the police confirmed Sanjay’s wife doesn’t suspect foul play. The filmmaker was laid on Saturday evening at Versova crematorium. As his family made their way into the crematorium premises, the paparazzi tried to capture them on camera. In that moment, Dalai Gupta was seen showing the middle finger to the photographers.
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Anuradha took to her private Instagram handle on Sunday to share a picture with Sanjay. She wrote in the caption that he was “the bestest father in the whole brahmand (universe)” and described him as the backbone of their family. Sanjay and Anuradha first tied the knot in 1997, and divorced in 2003, before remarrying in 2009.