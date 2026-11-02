Sanjay Gupta’s wife defends ‘grieving’ daughter for showing middle finger to paparazzi

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for Kaante (2004) and Kaabil (2017), died of a fatal head injury at the age of 57 this past Saturday. His wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta shared a statement addressing the recent viral video from Sanjay Gupta’s funeral on Saturday evening, where his 13-year-old daughter Dalai Gupta was seen showing the middle finger to the paparazzi, who surrounded the car she was in to click pictures of the grieving family.

Milap Zaveri defends Sanjay Gupta’s daughter

“Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father. Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time,” wrote Anuradha in a statement shared by Sanjay’s protégé and filmmaker Milap Zaveri on his Instagram handle on Monday morning.