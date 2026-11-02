Sanjay Gupta’s wife Anuradha calls him ‘family’s backbone, bestest dad’ a day after his death

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s sudden death has left the film industry mourning. The filmmaker died on October 30 after suffering a serious head injury following a fall at his Mumbai residence. Sanjay, 57, fell in the kitchen while his family was sleeping in the house; they found him in a pool of blood in the mroning. His wife, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, has remembered him on social media, calling him the ‘greatest storyteller’ in an emotional tribute.

In an emotional post shared on her private Instagram account, which is now going viral, Anuradha remembered Sanjay as the funniest man she knew and the most optimistic person in her life. She described him as a devoted husband, loving father and the backbone of their family.

Also read | Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta found dead at home; police suspect accidental fall

Sanjay Gupta’s wife Anuradha Lekhi post read, “And this is how he looked at me. I was his Queen and he was my Tom. Always bugging the Jerry in me. This was his song for me.. And now it seems the other way around…”

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She wrote, “The funniest man I knew. The backbone of our family. Not ONLY of ours… The list is countless. The most optimistic person I knew.. His blood group was B+ too 😁The Greatest story teller I knew. The Bestest Father in this whole brahmand. The most… SINGLE most generous man I knew. Generous to a fault if I can say that. The man who wooed me with a frikkin omelet. The Best you’ve ever eaten.”

Sanjay Gupta’s wife Anuradha Lekhi’s post. Sanjay Gupta’s wife Anuradha Lekhi’s post.

“Then went on to woo me by dropping to his knees (that’s a different post). A man who lived like a king. Larger than Life. The man with a heart too big for his chest. A soul too soft for this industry. A man who never held a SINGLE grudge. A true yaaron ka yaar..A fabulous host… Par excellence actually,” she added.

Sanjay Gupta’s wife Anuradha Lekhi further wrote, “Words do actually fall short for this man… Sanjay Gupta. I know I’d have liked to have had many many many more years with him.. But for now.. Just ONE day would suffice. I love you Sanjay Gupta. Gups. Honey too.. Love… Gupteshwar for me at times (when the love felt extra). I’ve been informed today ki peecha nahi chodayga. Chodd de Baba 😅.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Gupta (@_sanjaygupta)

How did Sanjay Gupta die?

Sanjay Gupta was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood at his Versova residence on the morning of October 30. Police said he suffered a serious head injury after falling inside his home during the night. His wife and two children discovered him the following morning and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to police information reported by the media, CCTV footage showed Gupta sitting in the drawing room at around 2 am before heading towards another part of the house. He reportedly lost his balance and fell, sustaining the fatal injury.

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The Versova police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and began investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Police said no evidence of foul play had been found so far.

Bollywood celebrities attend Sanjay Gupta’s funeral

Sanjay Gupta’s last rites were performed on Sunday at the Versova crematorium. Several members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their final respects to the filmmaker and offer condolences to his family.

Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan were among the celebrities who remembered him through emotional social media tributes. Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Fardeen Khan and other industry colleagues also visited his residence ahead of his final journey.

Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy were among those who appeared visibly emotional, while filmmaker Milap Zaveri, Sudhanshu Pandey and Ashoke Pandit also paid their respects.

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Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel The Fire in 1994. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he directed several films, including Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil. His sudden demise has left colleagues and friends from the film industry remembering his contribution to Hindi cinema.