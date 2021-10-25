‘Shameful’: Sanjay Gupta calls out Bollywood for staying silent during Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘moment of crisis’

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is the latest celebrity to support Shah Rukh Khan and question the silence of many of the bigwigs in the film industry since the arrest of the actor’s son, Aryan Khan. SRK’s eldest son Aryan was arrested in a drug-related case earlier this month.

Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to post, “Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL.”

While celebs such as Twinkle Khanna, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhatt are among those who have commented and supported SRK, a host of bigwigs have stayed silent on the issue.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen meeting his son Aryan at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on Thursday. A few celebs had also condemned the media frenzy that followed that visit.

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava had tweeted, “My heart is broken for SRK. May there be light at the end of the tunnel,” while commenting on a video of SRK being surrounded by the media, Pooja Bhatt wrote on Twitter, “Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic.”

Hansal Mehta too wrote in a tweet that Bollywood has become a ‘punching bag’. “Bollywood is not a place, not a company and definitely not some mafia. It is a loosely coined term for a large number of individuals who work really hard to create, to entertain, to engage and unlike many other professions are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse,” read his post.

Actor Ananya Panday was asked to join the Aryan Khan probe last week. She has been called again at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Monday for a third round of questioning in the cruise ship drugs case.

The NCB has claimed to have found chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya that are allegedly related to drugs. The officers remained tight-lipped about Ananya’s interrogations but she was reportedly asked to give context to some of her chats with Aryan. His bail plea will be heard on Tuesday by Bombay High Court.