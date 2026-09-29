Sanjay Gupta reveals why Feroz Khan rejected Hera Pheri with Amitabh Bachchan

On Tuesday evening, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared some interesting trivia about the legendary late actor Feroz Khan on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He offered a glimpse into the principles the actor followed both professionally and personally.

In one of his posts, the Kaabil director revealed that Feroz Khan had turned down Prakash Mehra’s Hera Pheri (1976), which was supposed to feature him alongside Amitabh Bachchan, simply because the film’s shooting schedule required him to work on Sundays. In another post, Gupta praised the late actor for always being grateful to the lesser-known filmmakers who gave him opportunities when he was still finding his footing in the film industry.

Sanjay Gupta wrote on X, “INTERESTING TRIVIA : Prakash Mehra offered Feroz Khan the film Hera Pheri with Amitabh Bachchan. Feroz Khan refused the film as it would require him to work shift’s on Sunday . As a rule, Feroz Khan never worked on Sunday’s. And I thought I was the only one (sic).”

INTERESTING TRIVIA : Prakash Mehra offered Feroz Khan the film Hera Pheri with Amitabh Bachchan. Feroz Khan refused the film as it would require him to work shift’s on Sunday . As a rule, Feroz Khan never worked on Sunday’s.

And I thought I was the only one.😊😊 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 28, 2026

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Directed by Prakash Mehra, Hera Pheri starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Saira Banu in lead roles. The film revolved around two close friends, Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ajay (Vinod Khanna), who are small-time criminals. Their friendship is put to test when they discover that their lives and families are connected by a complicated past.

In another post, the Shootout at Wadala director highlighted a lesser-discussed aspect of Feroz Khan‘s personality, his gratitude towards the filmmakers who gave him opportunities at a time when he was still trying to establish himself. Calling him a true gentleman, he wrote, “TRUE GENTLEMAN – Feroz Khan was very grateful to all those unknown film-makers who gave him breaks in all those small films because he believed he would not have come up without their building a foundation for him.”

TRUE GENTLEMAN – Feroz Khan was very grateful to all those unknown film-makers who gave him breaks in all those small films because he believed he would not have come up without their building a foundation for him. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 28, 2026

Feroz Khan began his film career in 1960. He went on to feature in several notable films, including Arzoo, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Safar, Mela, Apradh, Khotey Sikkay, Kaala Sona and Nagin. Feroz later made a name for himself as a filmmaker as well, directing, producing and starring in films such as Dharmatma, Qurbani and Janbaaz. His last big screen appearance was in the comedy movie Welcome (2009).

The actor died on April 27, 2009, at the age of 69.