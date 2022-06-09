Sanjay Gupta reacts to Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s golgappa-in-train scene, gets trolled for making ‘illogical’ films

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who is known for making the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, titled Kaante, among other films, recently took to Twitter to share what he thought was a funny little quip on Aamir Khan‘s Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer.

Sanjay shared a screenshot of Aamir’s film’s still where he is talking about life being like a golgappa while enjoying the snack in a train, and commented, “One reason I’m dying to see this film is who is selling Golgappas in a moving train.” In the promo of the film, Aamir is uttering a presumably philosophical and life-affirming dialogue about eating the Indian snack, which is meant as a substitute of Forrest Gump’s now-iconic ‘box of chocolates’ line.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ blockbuster Forrest Gump.

Do you ever get in train station? pic.twitter.com/zvOFCOMQ8v — Chaddha 👳 (@ItsChaddha) June 7, 2022

This is what happens when a rich privilege twitter user who never get any train have to question everything. pic.twitter.com/cUdmdj38HK — AsR (@AsarAK13) June 7, 2022

Vo Aamir Khan hai.. Aapke Jaise without Logic without Sense ki Films nahi banata.😊 Moving train mein Golgappe ke pichhe ka Logic aapko Zaroor pata Chalega.. Film ka wait Karo😊 — P2 Swaraaj (@p2_swaraaj) June 7, 2022

As soon as Sanjay shared the tweet, a number of users flooded the director’s post with examples of how he is not aware about what is happening around him, and that the savoury snack is indeed available in trains. Someone shared a screenshot of a headline from the time when it was announced that snacks like golgappa and chaat will be available on train. The user shared his post with a caption that read, “Do you ever get in train station?”

One person made light of Sanjay’s filmography and wrote, “Wow people are dying to watch LSC to find who is selling the golgappas in train but even the dead people don’t want to watch these movies (sic).”

Someone asked the filmmaker to wait for the release to make sense of the whole thing. “Vo Aamir Khan hai.. Aapke Jaise without Logic without Sense ki Films nahi banata.😊 Moving train mein Golgappe ke pichhe ka Logic aapko Zaroor pata Chalega.. Film ka wait Karo (He is Aamir Khan. He doesn’t believe in making movies without logic, like you do. Once the film releases, you would get to know why he’s eating the snack in a moving train).”

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha will release in cinemas on August 11.