Sanjay Gupta says Ranveer Singh ban ‘makes no sense’: ‘300 workers’ livelihood impacted’

Actor Ranveer Singh, on Monday, was banned from working in the Indian film industry by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The ban was enforced by the film body as they took a stand against Ranveer for his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, amid Farhan’s demands of Rs 45 crore from the actor. Now, director Sanjay Gupta has spoken about the ban and said that banning an “A-list” actor would affect the wages of hundreds of workers who work on his film/advertising sets.

Sanjay Gupta took to X on Tuesday and wrote, “When an A-list hero shoots, there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him, and you are not stopping him, but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make? (sic).” A film unit comprises many crew members who often work on daily wages, including spot boys, light men, junior artistes and many others who get paid only at the end of the day. On sets with bigger stars, there is usually a bigger crew in place to attend to every need that might arise.