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Sanjay Gupta says Ranveer Singh ban ‘makes no sense’: ‘300 workers’ livelihood impacted’
Sanjay Gupta took to X and questioned the ban placed on Ranveer Singh by FWICE. He said that this will result in a loss of wages to at least 300 workers on a daily basis.
Actor Ranveer Singh, on Monday, was banned from working in the Indian film industry by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The ban was enforced by the film body as they took a stand against Ranveer for his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, amid Farhan’s demands of Rs 45 crore from the actor. Now, director Sanjay Gupta has spoken about the ban and said that banning an “A-list” actor would affect the wages of hundreds of workers who work on his film/advertising sets.
Sanjay Gupta took to X on Tuesday and wrote, “When an A-list hero shoots, there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him, and you are not stopping him, but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make? (sic).” A film unit comprises many crew members who often work on daily wages, including spot boys, light men, junior artistes and many others who get paid only at the end of the day. On sets with bigger stars, there is usually a bigger crew in place to attend to every need that might arise.
When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets.
Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood.
What sense does it even make???
— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) May 26, 2026
ALSO READ | Before Ranveer, FWICE banned Diljit Dosanjh and Mika Singh; what happened next
Why was Ranveer Singh banned?
On Monday night, Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor to FWICE, addressed the media and said that Farhan had filed a complaint against Ranveer for walking out of Don 3 just weeks before their scheduled international shoot. The producer claimed that he had already spent Rs 45 crore in the pre-production of the film, and now, they expected Ranveer to pay them what they had spent on the film.
Pandit said that Excel Entertainment presented its case over two hours and they expected Ranveer to tell his side of the story as well. Even after issuing three reminders over a period of one month, Ranveer did not present his case. His secretary allegedly sent FWICE an email questioning their jurisdiction over the matter, and later offered to meet on the actor’s behalf. FWICE refused to entertain this and issued a non-cooperation directive against him.
BN Tiwari, FWICE president said, “We’ve decided to send a message to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than the law. We’re issuing a non-cooperation directive until he decides to meet us personally. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, FWICE, added, “None of our sitting workers across India — including technicians, spotboys, etc — will work with Ranveer Singh.”
ALSO READ | FWICE’s selective outrage: Ban on Ranveer Singh, but no action on 242 editors’ 2023 plea
About Don 3
Ranveer and Farhan announced Don 3 in 2023 but the film kept getting delayed for around two years. During this period, Ranveer did not have many releases. However, soon after Dhurandhar released in December 2025, Ranveer was seen attending the premiere of 120 Bahadur, which stars Farhan Akhtar. At the time, it looked like that Don 3 was on the verge of taking off. But weeks later, reports emerged that Ranveer had walked out from the film because of script changes.
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film
After the massive success of the two-part film Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 3000 crore worldwide, Ranveer is looking forward to his next, Pralay, which is yet to begin shoot. After the ban was announced, Ranveer was spotted at the departure terminal of Mumbai airport on Monday night, but he refused to engage with the photographers stationed at the airport. Later, he was clicked at Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka.
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