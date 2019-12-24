Sanjay Gupta to adapt India’s first graphic novel Rakshak

Sanjay Gupta is currently working on gangster drama Mumbai Saga. Sanjay Gupta is currently working on gangster drama Mumbai Saga.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday announced that his production banner White Feather Films has acquired the rights of graphic novel Rakshak and he will be directing the movie.

Gupta took to Twitter to share the details about the project which revolves around a “vigilante” superhero.

“So proud and happy to announce that my company White Feather Films has acquired the rights for RAKSHAK. A thrilling graphic novel about a vigilante superhero.

ANNOUNCEMENT… Sanjay Gupta – currently making #MumbaiSaga – acquires rights of #Rakshak… A graphic novel about a vigilante superhero… Will be directed by Sanjay Gupta himself… Produced by White Feather Films… Coproduced by Asvin Srivatsangam and Vivek Rangachari. pic.twitter.com/9TBKdZi8Oe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

“This is India’s first graphic novel to be made into a massive and ambitious feature film to be directed by me,” the director wrote alongside the covers of the four issues to the comics.

Gupta is currently working on gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.

The film will hit the theatres on June 19, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App