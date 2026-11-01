Sanjay Gupta funeral: Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee attend last rites; Hrithik Roshan is ‘heartbroken’

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who died at the age of 57 after suffering a head injury in a fall at his Versova residence, was laid to rest in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Several members of the film fraternity gathered at the Pawan Hans Crematorium to pay their last respects to Gupta.

Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav, Rakesh Roshan, Mukesh Chhabra, Bhushan Kumar, Ratan Jain, Vivek Agnihotri and Harshvardhan Rane, among others, attended the filmmaker’s funeral.

Earlier in the day, several celebrities visited Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Fardeen Khan, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, Gulshan Grover, Farah Khan, Milap Zaveri, Ashoke Pandit and Sudhanshu Pandey were among those who arrived at his home. Rohit, Ronit and Milap appeared visibly emotional as they mourned the filmmaker’s sudden demise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

Hrithik Roshan mourns Sanjay Gupta’s demise

While colleagues paid their respects in person, others took to social media to remember Sanjay Gupta. Hrithik Roshan paid an emotional tribute to the filmmaker, recalling their collaboration on Kaabil. The actor said working with him on just one film was not enough and that he would always cherish their time together.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote, “Sanjay, I’m gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn’t enough … I will always remember our time together with so much love for you … your laughter, your passion, that child in you that lit up with every good idea, there was so much more we needed to do together man, this is way too soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The actor also expressed gratitude to the filmmaker for giving him one of the best experiences of his life with Kaabil. He added, “I’m gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend, I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with Kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I’m heartbroken, this was too soon. Rest in peace my friend.”

Milap Zaveri dedicates his next film to Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri penned an emotional tribute to Sanjay Gupta, remembering him as his mentor, godfather, brother and friend. Milap revealed that Gupta stood by him during difficult phases of his career and offered him work whenever he faced setbacks. He also announced that he would dedicate his next film to the filmmaker.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Milap wrote, “Guruji…my Gups. My Godfather. My God. My Father. My brother. My friend. I was 21 when you taught me life is not only full of flowers but also Kaante. You gave me life in this industry. Whenever I failed you called and gave me work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri)

He added, “Musafir, Shootout At Wadala, Plan, Alibaug, The Miranda Brothers. Woodstock Villa. Can’t believe you are gone…We met ten days ago and i told you the title of my next film. And you jumped in joy and said “Milap. The original film with the same title was produced by my father!!!” The joy i felt at that moment and the pride you felt in me is indescribable. That title. This film. Will be dedicated to you. I love you Guruji. I will always love you…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

Dia Mirza remembers Sanjay Gupta

Dia Mirza also mourned filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s demise with an emotional note on Instagram. Remembering him as a passionate filmmaker, an ‘encyclopaedia of cinema’ and one of the most well-read and knowledgeable directors she had known, Dia recalled working with him on Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Acid Factory. She also revealed that they had worked on another special film inspired by the book Tuesdays with Morrie, which unfortunately never saw the light of day. Highlighting his contribution to the film industry, Dia said one of his greatest legacies was the opportunities he created for young and emerging filmmakers, many of whom went on to become celebrated directors.

Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Kajol were among several other celebrities who expressed their grief over Sanjay Gupta’s death on social media.

Sanjay Gupta was a large-hearted man who made stylish and entertaining blockbusters that we all loved. He was a wonderful producer (I had the privilege of working in Visfot, produced by him) and had many stories in him that he wanted to tell. His presence filled the room with his vibrancy, laughter, and passion for cinema. Gone too soon — I have been stunned since morning from the time I got the devastating news of his tragic passing. It’s a huge loss to the film industry. I deeply feel for his wife and kids. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in glory – your cinema will live on forever. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 31, 2026

See more posts on Sanjay Gupta’s demise here:

I am still in disbelief and utter shock. I met Sanjay Gupta in 1992 when he was a 23-year-old aspiring director. This black-and-white photo is from the very first day of Aatish shoot. Story continues below this ad Went on to do five films with him. Missed a few along the way, but the bond always remained. Heartbroken and in disbelief. RIP, Sanjay. You’ll never be forgotten, brother. Om Shanti ❤️🙏 @_SanjayGupta — Aditya Pancholi (@AdityaRPancholi) October 31, 2026

Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul 🙏🏼 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 31, 2026

May you ride in heaven … https://t.co/sMjGRTvK0a — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 31, 2026

What happened to Sanjay Gupta?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

According to the police, Sanjay Gupta is suspected to have slipped and fallen on the kitchen floor of his Versova residence. The incident reportedly took place during the night. His wife, two sons and a house help were present at the house but were asleep when the incident occurred. The family discovered him later and took him to the hospital.

The Versova Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Police officials said that no suspicious circumstances or evidence of foul play had been found at the time.

Story continues below this ad

Sanjay Gupta’s film career

Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he became known for his gangster dramas and crime thrillers. Some of his best-known films include Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa and Kaabil. He also produced and co-wrote Shootout at Lokhandwala, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.