Kaante director Sanjay Gupta dies at 57 after suffering a head injury at home

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai after falling and suffering a head injury. He was 57.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed Sanjay’s death on social media, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti.”

Years earlier, Gupta had survived another serious accident while travelling from Pune to Mumbai. The filmmaker had sustained multiple injuries but eventually recovered.