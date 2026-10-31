Kaante director Sanjay Gupta dies at 57 after suffering a head injury at home

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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai after falling and suffering a head injury. He was 57.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed Sanjay’s death on social media, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti.”
Years earlier, Gupta had survived another serious accident while travelling from Pune to Mumbai. The filmmaker had sustained multiple injuries but eventually recovered.
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Sanjay Gupta was best known for his stylish crime dramas, gangster films and action thrillers, including Kaante, Aatish, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil. He emerged as one of Bollywood’s prominent directors of crime-centric cinema, known for his intense storytelling, ensemble casts, stylised action and morally complex characters.
Gupta made his directorial debut with the 1994 film Aatish: Feel the Fire, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Raveena Tandon. Films such as Kaante and Shootout at Wadala further cemented his position in the industry.
He also produced and co-wrote the blockbuster Shootout at Lokhandwala, starring Vivek Oberoi, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt.
Gupta shared a long-standing professional and personal relationship with actor Sanjay Dutt, who starred in several of his films, including Musafir and Zinda. However, the two experienced a fallout at one point in their careers. Recalling that difficult period, Gupta said, “That was an exceptionally low phase. I had almost given up. I had started work on a hotel in Khandala and used to go there four days a week. I thought this is my future since I won’t be getting work in the industry.”
He added, “I was holding him in my arms, and I thought, ‘What am I going to leave for him?’ ‘Since when have I become a quitter?’ I started at the age of 15, made my first film at the age of 22, now why was I ready to quit at 40?”
Gupta revealed that a conversation with Ekta Kapoor about a sequel to Shootout at Lokhandwala prompted him to return to filmmaking.
“Ekta Kapoor and I had spoken about a sequel of Shootout. So I picked up the phone and told her, ‘I’m ready,’ and that’s it. Later, I met John Abraham and Anil Kapoor, and they said yes. But they were also told not to work with me,” he recalled.
He was also active on social media platform X, where he regularly shared his views on the film industry and current affairs. In a recent post, he expressed support for singer Daler Mehndi following the controversy surrounding an event in Uttarakhand.
Gupta was married to Anu Lekhi. The couple divorced before eventually remarrying.