Sanjay Gupta death Updates: Dia Mirza, Hansal Mehta mourn filmmaker’s death

Director Sanjay Gupta died on October 30.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, died on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a head injury in a fall. He was 57. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on Saturday, October 31, through a social media post. “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home,” Pandit wrote, adding that the filmmaker’s death was a great loss to the industry.

The Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. According to the police, Gupta is suspected to have slipped and fallen on the kitchen floor of his Versova home.

Story continues below this ad DCP Purshottam Karad said Gupta’s wife, two sons and a house help were at the residence but were asleep when the incident took place. The family reportedly discovered him later and took him to the hospital. ALSO READ: ‘Underworld led to our separation’: Sanjay Gupta won ex-wife Anu back, remarried her after divorce Sanjay’s death has come as a shock to the film industry. The filmmaker had earlier survived another serious accident while travelling from Pune to Mumbai. He sustained multiple injuries in the incident but eventually recovered. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Gupta carved a niche for himself with crime dramas, gangster films and action thrillers, often drawing on Mumbai’s underworld. He made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Raveena Tandon. He went on to direct films such as Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil. His 2002 film Kaante, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, became one of his best-known works. He also produced and co-wrote Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Live Updates

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