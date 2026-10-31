‘I will make your dream’: Sanjay Dutt promises Kaante 2 after Sanjay Gupta’s death

Sanjay Gupta’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with several celebrities paying tribute to the 57-year-old filmmaker and remembering their association with him. Actor Sanjay Dutt recalled the years of friendship he shared with Gupta, describing him as family and promising to fulfil his dream of making Kaante 2. Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Milap Zaveri, along with actors Dia Mirza, Celina Jaitly and Anupam Kher, also expressed grief over his demise. Gupta reportedly suffered a head injury after falling in the kitchen of his Mumbai home on Friday night. He was found the following morning and later died.

Sanjay Dutt promises to make Kaante 2 in his memory

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photographs with Gupta, along with an emotional note in which he remembered their bond and revealed that they had recently discussed making Kaante 2.

“Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kaante 2 recently. I will make Kaante 2 your dream. In memory of you, my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true. Love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul.”

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‘He hit his head’

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also spoke about the circumstances surrounding Gupta’s death. Speaking to SCREEN, he said, “He fell in his kitchen at night. Hit his head. And bled to death.”

‘The boss is gone’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed shock over Gupta’s death, remembering him as both a mentor and a friend who supported him during a difficult phase in his life.

“I am shell-shocked. Sanjay was perhaps the only boss I had in this industry. Now the boss is gone. Can’t still come to terms with it. Besides our work relationship, he was more of a friend and somebody who came into my life at a time when I was totally down in the dumps. So many memories and so much to say. But I’m just too shocked to react,” he said.

Dia Mirza expresses regret over not calling Sanjay Gupta

Actor Dia Mirza also expressed shock and sadness over Gupta’s death. Speaking to SCREEN, she said she felt particularly bad about not having reached out to the filmmaker despite thinking about him recently.

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“I am so sad and shocked. Feeling worse about the fact that he was on mind and I didn’t call him…” she said.

Actor Celina Jaitly also recalled her friendship with Gupta and her experience working with him on Zinda.

“I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear about Mr Gupta’s passing. I had such a wonderful experience working with him on Zinda and will always remember him with warmth. He always told me, ‘You’re the only girl I’ll always call my younger sister.’ Those words will always stay with me,” she told SCREEN.

ALSO READ | How did Sanjay Gupta die? Police suspect a kitchen fall, register accidental death report

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She added, “My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find strength and comfort in each other during this difficult time. I will visit his family as soon as I’m back from shooting to offer my condolences in person. May his soul rest in peace.”

Anupam Kher, Tusshar Kapoor pay tribute

Anupam Kher took to X to express his grief, writing, “Woke up in Stockholm to the heartbreaking news of my friend and director Sanjay Gupta’s passing. It is difficult to imagine someone so full of life suddenly being gone.”

He added, “Sanjay was a filmmaker with a distinctive style and an enormous love for cinema. He was an encyclopaedia of films. You could ask him practically anything about movies, and a conversation with him would remind you how much he loved the world he belonged to. His passion came through in his social media posts too, where, of late, he had been expressing himself so openly. I worked with him in two films. But he also holds a special place in our family’s journey. He was Sikandar’s first director. Kher saab, we must work together!”

Tusshar Kapoor also mourned the filmmaker’s death, writing, “Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director Sanjay Gupta… Life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family. RIP, sir!”

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Sanjay Gupta was known for films such as Jazbaa, Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, among others.