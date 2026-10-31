Sanjay Gupta brought Quentin Tarantino’s grunge to Bollywood, made slo-mo a staple

Sanjay Gupta was one of those mainstream directors who found their voice in ripped off Korean films, but continued to be heard in the last few years, even when the quality of his work had dipped considerably, simply because he had the courage to question.

When Kaante released in 2002, it became a huge hit. The slo-mo walk, a clutch of Bollywood stars, led by the redoubtable Amitabh Bachchan, flanked by Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and co, was a memorable moment. Till then, it had been an Ajay Devgn trademark; post-Kaante, it became the thing that true baddies had to do to pass the cred-test.

It wasn’t as if directors before him hadn’t done crime thrillers but Gupta’s distinctive stylised grunginess, and his grey-green palette, laced with kinetic doses of characters killing each other, heavily influenced by Quentin Tarantino and the South Koreans, became his very own.

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There’s a thrill of a very particular kind to watch actors, togged out in Mafia-style trench coats, who had mostly done goody-two-shoe roles, enjoy their grey avatars. Kaante’s bad quotient is still something to watch, and it remains one of the few films of that era which can match up to the actioners of today.

Same with Zinda, one of Sanjay Dutt’s more memorable films, which gave his hard-edged character a softer side. Yes, it was based on OldBoy, though there was nothing official about it, but it delivered, in spades, on its promise of being a satisfying bone-cruncher.

You can count Shootout At Wadala and Mumbai Saga in the list of his box office successes, both films coasting on the clash between law-makers and law-breakers. But the one film he made with a highly unusual combination of Irrfan and Aishwarya was a flop. While I was working on my book on Irrfan, I asked him exactly how he chose an actor like Irrfan for a film like Jazbaa, he shared an interesting anecdote.

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They had got to know each other when Irrfan was working in one of his productions, Acid Factory, back in 2009. During the course of several conversations, Irrfan had asked to be cast in a film in which he could get to do a Salman Khan-like cop, with his one-liners, and was thrilled when he got to know that he would be working with Aishwarya.

Gupta said that he couldn’t think of anybody else to do that role, as he wanted ‘an actor who would bring gravitas as well as come commercial viability, of which he was the perfect combination at that point’. That film, regardless of its box-office status, gave Irrfan two of his most memorable lines, the first being: ‘Toh kya main Singham ban ke ghoomoon?’

And the other, ‘mohabbat ke liye toh jaane diya; zidd hoti toh baahon mein hoti’. If anyone else had said that line, it would have sounded corny, Gupta told me, but in the way he delivered the line, you knew Irrfan was being honest.

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One of those steeped-in-old-school-Bollywood walas who had no illusions about the industry he belonged to, he was outspoken about many of the things his contemporaries had stopped commenting on, a rarity given the growing anti-Bollywood sentiment in the last few years.

His posts on Twitter-X were about his family, children, new home decor, holidays; they were also indicative of a filmmaker with spine, who used mainstream devices with a degree of panache to tell his brand of stories, top-lined by colourful goons and gangsters, and a few good guys.