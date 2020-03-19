Sanjay Gupta announces third installment of Shootout franchise

Apoorva Lakhia directorial Shootout at Lokhandwala arrived in 2007. Apoorva Lakhia directorial Shootout at Lokhandwala arrived in 2007.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently announced that he is returning to the successful action franchise, Shootout. The filmmaker shared he is collaborating with writer Rajat Arora of Once Upon A Time and The Dirty Picture fame for the third installment.

“Now taking my first break from the first writing session of SHOOTOUT 3. Love this feeling when you begin the scripting journey. And what makes this one special is @rajatsaroraa. Collaborating with him for the first time and already enjoying his wicked writing,” Gupta tweeted on Wednesday.

Now taking my first break from the first writing session of SHOOTOUT 3.

Love this feeling when you begin the scripting journey.

And what makes this one special is @rajatsaroraa

Collaborating with him for the first time and already enjoying his wicked writing. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 18, 2020

Apoorva Lakhia directorial Shootout at Lokhandwala arrived in 2007. It starred Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Shabbir Ahluwalia among others.

The next part, Shootout at Wadala (2013), featured John Abraham in the lead role. The prequel to the 2007 gangster film was directed by Sanjay Gupta.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd