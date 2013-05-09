Follow Us:
Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Policegiri’ to release on July 5

Sanjay Dutt had wrapped up the film's shoot in Mumbai on Wednesday.

May 9, 2013
Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt’s next film Policegiri is all set to release on July 5,the time when Munnabhai will be in jail.

The Supreme Court had on March 21 upheld Sanjay Dutt’s conviction under Arms Act in connection with the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case and sentenced him to five years in jail of which he has already served 18 months.

Sanjay Dutt,who has to serve three and half years in prison,wrapped up the shoot of Policegiri in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Xclusiv: Sanjay Dutt’s next major release #Policegiri to release on 5 July. Will clash with #Lootera.”

According to fresh reports,Sanjay Dutt has also finished the film’s dubbing in straight three hours.

Meanwhile,Sanjay Dutt has also wrapped up the shoot of Zanjeer remake.

