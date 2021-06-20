Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala says she’s been judged since the day she was born: ‘Comes with the family name’

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has some advice on how to deal with judgmental people. During a Q & A session, someone asked her on Instagram, “How do you deal with so many people judging you constantly?”

Trishala, who is Dutt’s daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma answered, “I’ve had people judging me since the day I took my first breath, It comes with the family name unfortunately.” She added, “When dealing with highly judgmental people, don’t take it personally.”

She further wrote that when people feel upset or disconnected from the world, they project their unhappiness on the people they interact with. “They start judging the world around them. Haven’t you noticed? It’s only when we are unhappy with ourselves, and our lives, we begin to judge, blame and criticize those around us. Nobody does this when they’re happy,” she wrote.

(Photo: Trishala Dutt/ Instagram) (Photo: Trishala Dutt/ Instagram)

She ended her message by asking fans to please treat everyone with respect, love, compassion, including those who judge harshly. “Appreciate the contrast. Silently thank them for the many lessons they are now teaching you and allow them to make you better, not bitter.”

Trishala is a psychotherapist and often uses her social media to raise awareness about various issues. She does not wish to follow in her parents’ footsteps and become an actor.