Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala opens up about longest relationship: ‘He was ready for a life that I wasn’t’

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt, a psychotherapist, often engages with social media followers over matters of mind and heart. In one such interaction on Saturday, Trishala — through a series of Instagram stories — tried educating people about infidelity and also answered questions about her own relationship history.

When one asked her if she had been cheated in a relationship, the youngster replied in affirmative. She was asked by another follower about her longest relationship and the reason it ended. While not going into the details of her break-up, Trishala revealed, “7 Years. I won’t go into the major details on why it ended. Let’s just say we mutually parted ways. He was ready for a life that I wasn’t and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years.”

Trishala further said that she was happy for her former partner as he has happily moved on in his life. “In a nutshell, we both grew apart. It happens. Today, he’s married with children and I wish him all the best.” Trishala Dutt has been quite open about her personal life, including her relationship with Sanjay Dutt and the passing away of her lover.

Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session, a follower asked her why she never “disclosed” how her boyfriend passed away. Trishala, first, wrote, “I apologise in advance if my response comes off as cold. I am not mad nor offended by your question but want to educate people about basic social 101 skills.”

Then, in a long note, she wrote, “It’s natural to want to know how someone passed away, even if it’s ‘none of your business’, right? However, if you are curious about how someone passed away, but you’re not close enough to already know, then asking is prying. The most inappropriate reaction is inquiring about the cause of death. I want you to ask yourself this question – What is the purpose of me doing/asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person? or is it just morbid curiosity?”