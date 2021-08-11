Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt turns 33, celebrates birthday with father: ‘Chapter 33 with my heart, blood and soul’

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt recently celebrated her birthday. On Wednesday morning, Trishala shared a lovely photo of herself and her father on her social media handle. Both father and daughter were dressed in white as they struck a pose for the camera.

Captioning the image, Trishala Dutt wrote, “Chapter 33 🎂🧿 with my heart, my blood, & my soul – The sun, the moon, & all my stars ⭐️ my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay – thank you everyone for the birthday wishes.”

On Tuesday, Sanjay had taken to his Instagram account to share a heartwarming post for Trishala, who has turned 33. Calling her his ‘wonderful gift,’ the actor shared a post which read, “Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl!”

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata Dutt also sent her love to her step-daughter. She commented with heart emojis on a recent social media post of Trishala, where the latter could be seen letting her hair down in Hawaii. A psychotherapist by profession, Trishala has always kept away from the limelight and has no desire to follow in her famous father’s footsteps anytime soon.

Trishala, who lost her partner in 2019, was recently asked in an AMA session on Instagram about it. “I apologise in advance if my response comes off as cold. I am not mad nor offended by your question but want to educate people about basic social 101 skills…It’s natural to want to know how someone passed away, even if it’s ‘none of your business’, right? However, if you are curious about how someone passed away, but you’re not close enough to already know, then asking is prying. The most inappropriate reaction is inquiring about the cause of death.”