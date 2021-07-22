‘Happy birthday mom’: Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata with a heartfelt note

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Thursday morning to wish wife Maanayata on her 43rd birthday. Sanjay shared an album of pictures featuring him and Maanayata on his social media platforms and wrote, “You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom!❤️ @maanayata.”

Maanayata also took to her Instagram handle to share a message of gratitude on her birthday. She wrote, “With age comes gratitude and the knowledge that with every passing year we are privileged, and being grateful becomes a daily ritual that enhances are lives in so many positive ways… #celebratinglife #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏.”

Maanayata shared a few pictures on Instagram giving glimpses from the party from her birthday eve too.

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt celebrated her birthday with their twins. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram) Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt celebrated her birthday with their twins. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram)

Maanayata Dutt turned 43 on July 22, 2021. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram) Maanayata Dutt turned 43 on July 22, 2021. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram)

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot on 7 February 2008 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. Two years after being married, the couple welcomed twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in 2010. Sanjay also has a 33 year-old-daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage.

Maanayata is an entrepreneur and also the CEO of Sanjay Dutt Films. She is best known for her item song in Gangaajal (2003). She also featured in Baap Pehle Aap (2008). She turned producer with Prasthanam (2019), an official remake of Telugu film of the same name and a Marathi film Baba (2019) starring Deepak Dobriyal.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Torbaaz in 2020. He will be next seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India that will release 13 August 2021 on Disney+Hotstar. He will then be seen in South biggie KGF: Chapter 2 and in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor.