Sanjay Dutt will be seen reciting Sanskrit shlokas in Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt in a still from Bhoomi’s trailer. Sanjay Dutt in a still from Bhoomi’s trailer.

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be heard reciting a few Sanskrit shlokas in his upcoming film Bhoomi. The yet untitled song is an edgy devotional number sung by Sanjay and Ajay Gogavale from the popular music duo Ajay-Atul. The song, composed by the musical duo Sachin Jigar, is inspired by maa – the divine mother of cosmos and represents the Shiv Shakti concept.

Sachin Jigar, who have composed and given background score in several movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, said in a statement, “Sanjay Dutt is an all rounder. He can sing, act and dance effortlessly at the same time. He is a multi-tasking rockstar for us. He has sung a few Sanskrit shlokas and took precisely 60 minutes in the studio to deliver his part with no prior training.” Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film and he will be working in a film after a long hiatus.

The composers said they were looking to rope in an international singer like Alicia Keys to complement Sanjay’s version, but due to time constraints “we couldn’t”. The trailer of Bhoomi was released on August 10.

Sanjay Dutt has also announced that he will work on the third iteration of his uber successful Munna Bhai series. Sanjay said he won’t work on any other film after Bhoomi, but only Munna Bhai.

Sanjay plays a father in Bhoomi who will do anything to save his daughter, Bhoomi, played by Aditi Rao Hydari. Bhoomi is an upcoming drama directed and co-produced by Omung Kumar, and is slated to release on September 22.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App