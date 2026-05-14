‘Sanjay Dutt was wasted before Dhurandhar,’ says Sanjay Gupta; shares update on Kaante 2

Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of SP Chaudhary Aslam in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 earned widespread acclaim. With the movies, the actor also finally tasted box office success after a string of failures, including Bhoomi (2017), Kalank (2019), Panipat (2019), and Shamshera (2022), among others. In a recent interview, Kaante director Sanjay Gupta said that the Dutt’s potential had been “wasted” before the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

During a conversation with InControversial Podcast, Gupta was asked about Dutt’s current career trajectory. “We are constantly in touch. We have been working on what to do next. My problem is that it has to come organically. If you see from 2007, we made Lokhandwala, and we released Wadala in 2014, but it took those many years for the story. So likewise, now I am seeing Sanju do all this and he is doing a great job, there’s no denying that,” he replied.