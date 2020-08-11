Sanjay Dutt: I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment

Sanjay Dutt informed his fans and followers that he is taking a short break to seek some medical treatment. (Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he is taking a short break from work for “some medical treatment.”

The Sadak 2 actor shared a note on his social media profiles that read, “Hi friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on August 8 but was discharged on August 10. The 61-year-old actor was admitted to the ICU of the hospital after he complained about chest discomfort and breathing troubles.

The Munna Bhai actor had earlier shared on Twitter, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, where she stars alongside Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

