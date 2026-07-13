‘Sanjay Dutt was trembling with fear’: Ujjwal Nikam on what actor said after he was sentenced

When actor Sanjay Dutt was arrested for illegally possessing weapons procured from underworld operatives, some of the country’s biggest lawyers defended him in court. Yet, he was sentenced to prison—a verdict that prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam says came after he strongly opposed any leniency for the actor. Recalling the day the verdict was pronounced, Nikam said Sanjay was trembling with fear while the media portrayed the prosecutor as the villain for pursuing a strict punishment.
‘Media turned me into a villain’
Speaking to Lallantop, Nikam said, “Every time Sanjay Dutt cried, people held me responsible for that. The media can build a public perception about someone. When the court pronounced its verdict against Sanjay Dutt, he was naturally scared. He was out on bail, but the court ordered that he be taken into custody.”
Explaining his stand in court, Nikam said, “My argument was that Sanjay Dutt should not get the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act. He was convicted under the Arms Act, though the court acquitted him of conspiracy charges, and we had no objection to that. However, I argued that he should be sentenced to seven years under the Arms Act. His lawyer contended that since it was his first offence, he should be released on bond. I objected because the pistol he possessed had come from the number one shooter of Dawood Ibrahim. If he accepted a weapon from such a person, he was fully aware of his criminal background. The benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act is meant for first-time offenders who are genuinely innocent but get trapped in unfortunate circumstances. That was not the case with Sanjay Dutt.”
Nikam further recalled that Sanjay had hired the country’s top legal minds to defend him. “He engaged the very best legal luminaries of this country while I was the prosecutor. Ultimately, the court agreed with me and sentenced him to seven years in prison,” he said.
‘Sanjay Dutt was trembling’
Describing Sanjay’s reaction after the verdict, Nikam said, “When the judgment was delivered, he was trembling. He kept saying, ‘No sir, I didn’t do anything wrong, sir. I will come back.’ He was virtually shaking. I was standing nearby and told him, ‘Sanju, the media is watching, please stand straight.’ Then I asked the police to take him away. Had I not motivated him at that moment, the media would have made me the villain. Everyone was against me.”
Despite seeking a strict sentence, Nikam clarified that he never considered Sanjay Dutt a terrorist. “I want to clarify that Sanjay Dutt is not a terrorist. It was his childishness. You could see it in his eyes. He was curious about weapons, and during that time many people were fascinated by the underworld. Being associated with them was seen as a flex,” he said.
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‘Sanjay Dutt could have avoided the 1993 blast’
However, Nikam said his biggest disappointment was that Sanjay could have helped prevent the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. “When Abu Salem came with a truck full of weapons, Sanjay Dutt kept some and returned the rest. My point is that if he had informed the police immediately, we could have stopped the bomb blasts. The conspiracy could have been exposed, many lives would have been saved, and those involved could have been arrested. That was my grievance against him. But he was not a terrorist.”
Despite their courtroom battle, Nikam said the two now share a cordial relationship. “I met him after he was released. I have met him several times since. He respects me. Once, I was at a hotel when he came up to me and spoke with me. I have no personal enmity against anyone,” he said.
This article reflects personal recollections and historical court commentary shared during an interview for general informational purposes.
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
Experience & Career
Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures.
Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
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