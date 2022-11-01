scorecardresearch
Sanjay Dutt to star in horror comedy The Vir-gin Tree along with Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari

The cast of The Vir-gin Tree includes actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan and debutant Beyounic.

The Vir-gin TreeScreengrab of Sanjay Dutt-starrer The Vir-gin Tree teaser. (Photo: duttsanjay/Twitter)

Actor Sanjay Dutt is set to star in a horror comedy movie, titled The Vir-gin Tree, the makers announced Tuesday. The 63-year-old actor will also back the project through his banner Three Dimension Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd along with Deepak Mukut’s Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The movie will be helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev from a script he wrote with Vanuksh Arora, the makers said in a statement.

The cast also includes actors Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan and debutant Beyounic. “I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals align with mine.

“I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead,” Dutt said in a statement.

Mukut said he is glad to partner with the Bollywood star as they share the same “creative vision”.

“The Vir-gin Tree is a movie that I truly believe has all the elements of being an out and out entertainer. Its rib tickling humour coupled with chills is such a perfect script.

“My association with Mr Dutt makes this an even more special experience. I can’t wait for everyone to watch the film we have envisioned. It’s a cracker of a story that ensures the audience has a great time at the movies,” the producer said.

Sachdev said working with Dutt on his maiden directorial is a “dream opportunity” for him. “I am so grateful to Sanjay Sir for putting his faith in me and to Deepak Mukut Sir for backing my vision. The shoot of your first film is something everyone remembers with great fondness. I have a wonderful cast and I am gonna be eternally grateful for the warmth, love and opportunity that’s come my way,” he added.

The Vir-gin Tree will be co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:35:56 pm
