Love you even more now: Sanjay Dutt to Maanayata on their wedding anniversary

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married on February 11, 2008. (Photo: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram)

Actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple wished each other on the special occasion on social media.

The Torbaaz actor shared a throwback photo with Maanayata where he is seen looking at her adorably. Along with it, he wrote, “11.02.2008 Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata Happy anniversary♥️”

Wishing her ‘best grip in this world’, Maanayata also shared a photo with the 61-year-old actor and captioned it, “Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other…another year of holding on together……happy anniversary to my best grip in this world ❤️ #love #grace #positivity #dutts #throwback #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏”

Maanayata often shares her special moments with Sanjay Dutt on Instagram. Last year, she stood strongly by the actor’s side when he battled cancer.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has films like KGF Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama Prithviraj, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera in his kitty.