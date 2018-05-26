Sanjay Dutt on Sunil Dutt’s 13th death anniversary: Wish you could see me as a free man

Sanjay Dutt writes an emotional note for father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary. Sanjay Dutt writes an emotional note for father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary.

Celebrated Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt left a void in the film industry in 2005 on May 25. Almost after eleven years of his death his son Sanjay Dutt walked out free from jail after 23 long years. He was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case and was sentenced a jail term for five years. On Friday, on his father’s 13th death anniversary, the Munnabhai MBBS actor once again wished his father could see him as a free man. He has time and again said that his father would have been the happiest to see him free.

In his latest Instagram post, Dutt shared a throwback photo with his late father. The caption of the lovely click where both the Dutts wore a pleasing smile read, “Wish you could see me as a free man. Love you… Miss you.”

When the 59-year-old was released from the jail in the year 2016, he had said, “To be free is the most amazing feeling. For 23 years I have been waiting for this moment… for freedom. I did everything (followed the law). It’s a feeling that will take a while to sink in. I miss my father today, I wish he was alive to see this day…if he would have been (alive), he would have been the happiest person.”

The late actor Sunil Dutt had an illustrious career in the world of Hindi cinema. His films like Padosan, Mother India, Milan, Waqt and others still find a mention in the best works of Hindi cinema. The actor died of heart attack at his residence in Mumbai. His last film had him essaying the role of his son’s reel life father in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

See other posts of Sanjay Dutt with his parents Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has his plate full as he has films like Total Dhamaal, Kalank, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Torbaaz and Munna Bhai 3 among others lined up for the upcoming years.

