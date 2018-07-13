Sanjay Dutt on Sanju: Rs 30-40 crore to change someone’s image is too much

Sanjay Dutt reveals he broke down after watching his biopic Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt reveals he broke down after watching his biopic Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Ever since the release of Sanju on June 29, critics have been calling the Sanjay Dutt biopic an attempt to whitewash the actor’s reputation. Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of painting a favourable image of the Munna Bhai MBBS actor in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. But now Dutt has come out to support his friend and filmmaker Hirani. He asks why would anyone spend as much as Rs 30-40 crore just to whitewash someone’s image.

“I don’t think anyone would spend Rs 30-40 crore to change his image. That is too much of an amount. I have told the truth and the truth has been accepted by India, and the box office collection shows that,” Sanjay Dutt told India Today in an interview.

The actor who will once again play a gangster in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 also accepted that it was not easy to relive the tough times of his life through Sanju. He said, “It was difficult to relive that. I was trying to hold back my emotions in the theatre. It is difficult to relive your life. After the film ended, I just broke down. I just couldn’t believe it. Ranbir was much much better than the real Sanju.”

Another scene of the film which became a topic of discussion was when Sanju reveals the number of women he has slept with. Throwing light on it, Dutt revealed, “I just felt that the count must be 308. I haven’t kept count that way. I bet Ranbir Kapoor’s count must be more than 10.” Ranbir is being applauded for his transformation into the Khalnayak of Bollywood in Sanju. The film’s success will definitely give a boost to Kapoor’s career.

Sanju has been breaking records at the ticket counters and is expected to enter the Rs 300 crore club in the coming weekend. The current collection of the film is over Rs 265 crore.

