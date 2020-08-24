Sadak 2 song Dil Ki Purani Sadak: Sanjay Dutt features in this nostalgic number

Sanjay Dutt's character remembers his dead partner in the song 'Dil Ki Purani Sadak.'

The makers on Monday released the third track of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 called “Dil Ki Purani Sadak”. Composed by the musical duo of Samidh Mukherjee and Urvi, the nostalgia-laden number has been crooned by the versatile KK. The lyrics of “Dil Ki Purani Sadak” have been penned by Vijay Vijawatt.

While the music video in itself doesn’t have anything going for it except a very forlorn-looking Sanjay Dutt, the words complement the clip well. In the video, Dutt is seen remembering and mourning his dead partner (played by Pooja Bhatt), as the lyrics remind the listeners that the character is reliving a few cherished moments from the past.

The song is decent, and the composition has a haunting 90s vibe to it which works. The makers had earlier released the tracks, “Ishq Kamaal” and “Tum Se Hi”.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. While Dutt is reprising his part in the 2020 version, Alia and Aditya play the romantic leads in the new movie.

Bankrolled by Vishesh Films, Sadak 2 will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP on August 28.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd