4,000 prisoners and one script: How Sanjay Dutt’s time in jail breathed new life into Khalnayak Returns

On Friday, actor Sanjay Dutt announced Khalnayak Returns, “a fresh interpretation” of his 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. The movie will be bankrolled by Jio Studios, Sanjay’s Three Dimension Motion Pictures and Aksha Kamboj’s Aspect Entertainment. During his interaction with the media at the event, the actor revealed that he got the idea for Khalnayak Returns while he was in jail.
Sanjay Dutt on Khalnayak Returns
During the event in Mumbai, Sanjay Dutt shared how he thought of making Khalnayak Returns while he was in jail during the 90s. The actor revealed, “I got the thought of making Khalnayak part 2 in jail (smiles). I used to play music inside the prison. The inmates used to insist only on the songs of Khalnayak. I asked them, ‘Agar Khalnayak phir se banaye, toh kaun dekhna chahega? (If Khalnayak is remade, who would like to see it).’ All 4000 prisoners said in unison that they would love to see it. I told them, ‘Send me a one-pager idea of the film.’ It took me a lot of time to read 4000 pages! One of the ideas that I got appealed to me.”
He further revealed, “I was out on parole, and I called sir (Subhash Ghai). I narrated that idea to him. Subhash ji also got excited, and he said ‘Banni chahiye.'”
Sanjay Dutt also opened up about his jail term when a journalist asked him if he was desperate to get out during his jail term. The Dhurandhar actor said, “100% I felt that many times. After all, who wants to be in jail? I felt that many times. Then, one hawaldar told me, ‘Sanju baba, the day you stop hoping, you won’t even realize how time will fly in jail.’ I said, ‘Kya mazaak kar raha hai’. He insisted, ‘Aap try karo. Stop hoping that you could get out quickly or wait for the day you’ll be free.’ It took me a while, but I tried. The day I stopped hoping, mujhe pata hi nahin chala ki jail ka waqt kab kat gaya.”
Sanjay Dutt on 30 years of Khalnayak
In 2023, Khalnayak completed 30 years, and thanking Subhash Ghai for the film, Sanjay Dutt had penned a long note on Instagram. He wrote, “I want to congratulate Subhashji, one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie Dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak. I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and I cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts for making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More