4,000 prisoners and one script: How Sanjay Dutt’s time in jail breathed new life into Khalnayak Returns

On Friday, actor Sanjay Dutt announced Khalnayak Returns, “a fresh interpretation” of his 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. The movie will be bankrolled by Jio Studios, Sanjay’s Three Dimension Motion Pictures and Aksha Kamboj’s Aspect Entertainment. During his interaction with the media at the event, the actor revealed that he got the idea for Khalnayak Returns while he was in jail.

Sanjay Dutt on Khalnayak Returns

During the event in Mumbai, Sanjay Dutt shared how he thought of making Khalnayak Returns while he was in jail during the 90s. The actor revealed, “I got the thought of making Khalnayak part 2 in jail (smiles). I used to play music inside the prison. The inmates used to insist only on the songs of Khalnayak. I asked them, ‘Agar Khalnayak phir se banaye, toh kaun dekhna chahega? (If Khalnayak is remade, who would like to see it).’ All 4000 prisoners said in unison that they would love to see it. I told them, ‘Send me a one-pager idea of the film.’ It took me a lot of time to read 4000 pages! One of the ideas that I got appealed to me.”