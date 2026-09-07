Sanjay Dutt responds to minister’s request to speak in Marathi: ‘Jail me nahi seekha’

Sanjay Dutt found a witty way to sidestep a request to speak Marathi on stage by recalling his six years in Yerwada Jail.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has found himself in the headlines for his reply to a minister asking him to speak in Marathi. At a recent event in Mumbai, Sanjay Dutt shared the stage with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who asked the actor to speak in Marathi. Sarnaik joked that he had been teaching people Marathi and said he wanted Dutt to speak the language as well. The actor responded with his trademark humour and videos from the event are trending on social media.

At one point during the interaction, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon” (These days, I am teaching everyone Marathi). His comment referred to his department’s recent ruling that autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai must have a functional understanding of Marathi phrases to continue working in the city. The decision has sparked controversy and led to mixed reactions across Mumbai. After the audience laughed at his remark, Sarnaik continued in Marathi, explaining, “So I thought after his entry, let us all get Sanjay Dutt to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi.”