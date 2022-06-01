Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on birth anniversary, Priya Dutt says the actor ‘lived fully, loved completely and laughed whole heartedly’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother Nargis Dutt on the late actor’s birth anniversary. Sharing a throwback photo on his Instagram profile, Sanjay Dutt mentioned that Nargis Dutt was “the best I could ask for.” “Your smile kept me strong, your words kept me grounded, and your spirit lifted me at my lowest. You were the best I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, Ma,” the caption of the post read.

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt also shared a post on Instagram. Taking to her profile on the social media platform, Priya said Nargis Dutt lived fully “in her short life of 52 years.” “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human being. In her short life of 52 years she lived fully loved completely and laughed whole heartedly she touched so many lives with her goodness and pure heart. Love you forever and ever Mom and miss you dearly,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this year, Sanjay and Priya’s sister Namrata Dutt shared her memories of the legendary late actor. She shared an emotional note with Pinkvilla where she mentioned that Nargis loved being a homemaker. Nargis, who married Sunil Dutt at an Arya Samaj mandir in 1958 amid close friends and immediate family members, was happy to be Mrs Dutt and a mother to her three children – Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt. However, it was Sunil who “urged her to keep herself engaged in worthwhile pursuits.”

“After marriage, Mom got involved with Dad’s production company Ajanta Arts. She became the first patron of the Spastics Society of India. She also worked for the education of the girl child. Through time, she got a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Mom never missed her life as an actor, though she kept getting offers. She never watched her films. Raat Aur Din (1967) was produced by my maternal uncles (Anwar and Akhtar Hussain). It took 10 years to complete. In that time span, Mom had got married and had three children – the oldest being Sanjay, Priya being the youngest and I being the middle child. In fact, in the song Dil ki girah khol do with Feroz Khan, she looked plump as she was carrying Priya,” she said.

Namrata described Nargis as a person “full of laughter and joy.” However, she also revealed that Nargis was short-tempered. “When Mom got angry, she’d use colourful language and expletives in Hindi for him – terms like ullu, gadha… She’d even throw objects at him. Her emotions were spontaneous. She was short-tempered but her anger didn’t last long. She loved all of us deeply. On the other hand, just one look from Dad was enough to discipline us,” she stated.

Nargis passed away on May 3, 1981.