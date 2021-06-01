Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis Dutt on her birth anniversary: ‘There’s nobody else like you maa’

On Nargis Dutt’s birth anniversary, her son and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late artiste. Sharing a few throwback photos of the Dutt family, Sanjay simply wrote, “There’s nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa.”

The post received likes from Dutt’s colleagues in the industry like Abhishek Bachchan, even as Dutt’s own daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, Trishala Dutt, posted several heart emojis.

The photo features Sanjay, Priya and Namrata Dutt seated beside their mother, while in another photo Nargis held a very young Sanjay in her arms as Sunil conversed over the telephone. In the last image, Sunil and Nargis Dutt are seen wearing cute birthday caps as they smile for the camera.

Nargis Dutt was a National Award-winning film actor who was largely seen in the movies of the 60s. She is most well-known for appearing in the acclaimed movie Mother India. Nargis married Sunil Dutt in 1958. The couple had three children together — Sanjay, Priya and Namrata Dutt. Nargis died of pancreatic cancer in 1981, merely three days before her son Sanjay was to make his debut in Bollywood with the coming-of-age drama Rocky.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, recently recovered from cancer and is now back in action, awaiting releases of at least three movies — the Kannada actioner KGF: Chapter 2 where he will be seen portraying a dark role, the Yash Raj Film Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and the epic historical drama Prithviraj.