Sanjay Dutt refused to kiss Pooja Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt’s film, said ‘I have seen her as a child’; Mahesh Bhatt called him a hypocrite

Pooja Bhatt started her career as an actor under her father Mahesh Bhatt and over the years, she started producing and directing films, but to date, Pooja is most fondly remembered for her work in films like Sadak, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Zakhm, among others. The 1991 film Sadak was one of her earlier films, directed by Mahesh, and it also starred Sanjay Dutt. The film had a scene that required the two lead characters to kiss, and Sanjay refused to kiss Pooja, which led Mahesh to calling him a hypocrite.

In her podcast, The Pooja Bhatt Show, she recalled that her father Mahsh always told her that while filming intimate scenes, “it’s never the act, it’s the attitude.” She recalled that this lesson was taught to her when she had to film a kissing scene with Sanjay. “I had to kiss Sanjay Dutt and I wanted to crawl under the nearest rock,” she recalled and added that Sanjay rejected the idea as he had seen Pooja as a child. “He said, ‘I am not going to kiss her, I have seen her as a child’.”