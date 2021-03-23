Sanjay Dutt receives COVID-19 vaccine, congratulates medical team ‘for doing such a wonderful job’

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared that he has received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank the medical staff, who gave him the vaccine. Alongside the tweet, Dutt posted a photo of himself receiving the dose. He can be seen smiling at the camera.

“Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind!” read Sanjay Dutt’s tweet.



I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

Dutt is the latest film celebrity to have gotten vaccinated after Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jeetendra, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta and Gajaraj Rao among others.

Last week, veteran star Dharmendra had tweeted a video of himself receiving the vaccine dose. In the video, the actor said that everybody should mask up and maintain social distancing. As a nurse gives him the coronavirus dose, the actor is heard saying in the clip, “I am even taking this (vaccine). It should be given to boys and girls as well.”