Bhuj The Pride of India: Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Sonakshi Sinha join Ajay Devgn’s film

A day after it was announced that Ajay Devgn will play Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, in Bhushan Kumar production Bhuj: The Pride Of India, the other cast members of the film have been revealed too. The movie will also star Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk in significant roles.

Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is based on true events and will tell one of the most interesting war stories.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’, who helped the Indian Army during the war of 1971 against Pakistan. The actor plays a ‘pagi’, one who can identify a person’s gender, height and weight by their footprints. Joining him are Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk who will be seen as men in uniform.

While Rana will play Lt Colonel of Madras Regiment who was posted in Vighakot chowki and fought the Indo-Pak 1971 war, Punjabi actor Ammy will be seen as a fighter pilot who played a crucial role in the historic win.

According to the makers, Bhuj: The Pride Of India celebrates the courage of the 300 women of Madhapur in Gujarat, who played a pivotal part in India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It tells us the story of how these women came together to repair the only runway in Bhuj that was destroyed during the war.

Sonakshi Sinha has been signed to play a pivotal role in the movie. She will be seen as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker and a farmer, who convinced the other 299 women from Madhapur to help build the runway. Parineeti Chopra will step into the shoes of an Indian spy living in Lahore.

Bhuj: The Pride of India will be co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Abhishek Dhudhaiya.