‘Some make history’: Sanjay Dutt praises 21-year-old Anupriya Nagar’s work on Hanuman Ansh

Anupriya Nagar has found a supporter in actor Sanjay Dutt. The Hanuman Ansh producer recently met the actor, who penned a heartfelt note praising the 21-year-old for her work on the film. Sanjay also promised to stand by her in all her future projects.

Sharing a picture with Anupriya on social media, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “I have seen films come and go, and some make history. But what you have achieved for Hanuman Ansh at just 21 is truly remarkable, Anupriya Nagar.”

He added, “It takes passion to turn a small film into something so big, and the way you have brought people together, with everyone’s blessings, is outstanding!”