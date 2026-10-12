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‘Some make history’: Sanjay Dutt praises 21-year-old Anupriya Nagar’s work on Hanuman Ansh
Actor Sanjay Dutt has praised 21-year-old Hanuman Ansh producer Anupriya Nagar for her work on the film, calling her achievements remarkable and promising to support her future projects.
Anupriya Nagar has found a supporter in actor Sanjay Dutt. The Hanuman Ansh producer recently met the actor, who penned a heartfelt note praising the 21-year-old for her work on the film. Sanjay also promised to stand by her in all her future projects.
Sharing a picture with Anupriya on social media, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “I have seen films come and go, and some make history. But what you have achieved for Hanuman Ansh at just 21 is truly remarkable, Anupriya Nagar.”
He added, “It takes passion to turn a small film into something so big, and the way you have brought people together, with everyone’s blessings, is outstanding!”
“God bless you, bachcha. I am proud of you and will always stand by you in all your projects. Your story has only just begun!” the actor concluded.
Reacting to the actor’s post, Anupriya Nagar wrote, “Sanjay sir, coming from someone who carries such an extraordinary cinematic legacy, your words mean so much to me. Thank you for your blessings and belief in me.”
Anupriya is one of the three producers of Hanuman Ansh. She reportedly invested Rs 60 lakh in the project and joined the team during post-production. Her association with the film began after she came across the name of Neem Karoli Baba while researching Steve Jobs and subsequently began exploring the spiritual leader’s teachings.
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Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1.8 crore. The film has reportedly collected Rs 435.37 crore worldwide so far. The makers have also announced two additional instalments in the franchise.
The film’s journey to the big screen was not without challenges. The core team reportedly underwent significant changes just days before production began, including a change in the lead actor. Several members of the team have since spoken in interviews about their personal connections with Neem Karoli Baba.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotion also played a significant role during the film’s making. The filmmaker reportedly followed a fruit-only diet throughout the production and until the film’s release. He also undertook a 43-day Hanuman Chalisa pratigya, or vow, which he followed diligently. According to accounts shared about the production, the team began and ended each shooting day by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.
With Sanjay Dutt’s public show of support, Anupriya Nagar has received an encouraging endorsement from a veteran actor as she continues her journey as a young film producer. His message also adds to the attention surrounding Hanuman Ansh, a project whose makers have attributed much of its journey to faith and devotion.
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