‘Thank you for standing by me’: Sanjay Dutt pens note for Maanayata Dutt as they celebrate 18 years of marriage

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt's 18th wedding anniversary: Sanjay Dutt did not shy away from acknowledging the pivotal role Maanayata has played in his life, particularly during his most challenging phases.

By: ANI
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 01:58 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt and his wife MaanayataSanjay Dutt took to Instagram to pen a deeply emotional tribute to his wife Maanayata.
Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata continue to set profound relationship goals. On Wednesday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to pen a deeply emotional tribute to Maanayata, marking their 18th wedding anniversary. The Munna Bhai MBBS star shared a heartfelt post, featuring a series of rare, candid photographs and family moments that offer a glimpse into their private world.

In his caption, Sanjay did not shy away from acknowledging the pivotal role Maanayata has played in his life, particularly during his most challenging phases. “Thank you, Mama, for always being there, for picking me up whenever I fell, and for standing by me through thick and thin. You are the heartbeat of this family,” the actor wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008, have become one of the industry’s most loved pairs.

Maanayata also celebrated the day with her own nostalgic tribute. She shared a reel highlighting their journey together, specifically mentioning a cherished memory of the duo riding a scooter through the streets of Budapest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

The anniversary celebration also highlighted their life as parents to twins, Shahraan and Iqra. Fans and film industry colleagues, including sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising the couple’s “unbreakable” spirit.

From Sanjay’s legal battles to his more recent health victory over lung cancer, Maanayata has been consistently credited as the primary pillar of his recovery and career resurgence.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film The Raja Saab and also Dhurandhar.

Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled for release on 19 March 2026.

