‘Thank you for standing by me’: Sanjay Dutt pens note for Maanayata Dutt as they celebrate 18 years of marriage

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to pen a deeply emotional tribute to his wife Maanayata.

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata continue to set profound relationship goals. On Wednesday, the veteran actor took to Instagram to pen a deeply emotional tribute to Maanayata, marking their 18th wedding anniversary. The Munna Bhai MBBS star shared a heartfelt post, featuring a series of rare, candid photographs and family moments that offer a glimpse into their private world.

In his caption, Sanjay did not shy away from acknowledging the pivotal role Maanayata has played in his life, particularly during his most challenging phases. “Thank you, Mama, for always being there, for picking me up whenever I fell, and for standing by me through thick and thin. You are the heartbeat of this family,” the actor wrote.