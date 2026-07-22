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Sanjay Dutt pens birthday post for Maanayata; son Shahraan shares photos with ‘mama’
Sanjay Dutt celebrated wife Maanayata Dutt's birthday with a heartfelt note, calling her the 'best mother, wife and friend,' while their son Shahraan also shared an adorable birthday message for his mother.
Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated wife Maanayata Dutt’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post, expressing his love and gratitude for her while calling her the ‘best mother, wife and friend.’ Adding to the celebrations, their son Shahraan also penned a sweet birthday note for his mother, making the occasion even more special.
Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a series of pictures with Maanayata along with a some warm wishes. Calling her the most important person in his life, the actor thanked her for standing by him through every phase and for giving him their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.
“Happy birthday my dearest mama. You are the best mother, wife, friend and the one I love the most. Thank you for being the most important part of my life and thank you for 2 wonderful kids you have given me,” Sanjay wrote.
The actor also prayed for her happiness and success in the coming year. “I pray to Bhole Nath, that this year onwards you ROCK, I pray for your success and happiness always. Love you, Mom, and happy birthday. Jai Bhole Nath,” he added.
Maanayata responded to the touching tribute with a simple yet affectionate “Love you” in the comments section.
See Sanjay Dutt’s birthday post for Maanayata:
View this post on Instagram
Their son Shahraan Dutt also made the day memorable by sharing a heartfelt birthday wish for his mother on social media. Along with a family picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Mama. I love you a lot. Thank you for everything you do for us. You are the best mama in the world.”
See Shahraan Dutt’s post here:
View this post on Instagram
Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008 and have since remained one of Bollywood’s most admired couples. The duo have twin children, Iqra and Shahraan Dutt. Born on October 21, 2010, they are 15 years old.
Sanjay Dutt was first married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter, Trishala Dutt, in 1988. Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly after, and she passed away in 1996 after a prolonged battle with the illness.
On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues penned by Utkarsh Naithani.
Before that, Sanjay Dutt featured in Dhurandhar, Housefull 5, and Welcome to the Jungle. The actor has an exciting lineup ahead.
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