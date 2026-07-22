Sanjay Dutt pens birthday post for Maanayata; son Shahraan shares photos with ‘mama’

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated wife Maanayata Dutt’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post, expressing his love and gratitude for her while calling her the ‘best mother, wife and friend.’ Adding to the celebrations, their son Shahraan also penned a sweet birthday note for his mother, making the occasion even more special.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a series of pictures with Maanayata along with a some warm wishes. Calling her the most important person in his life, the actor thanked her for standing by him through every phase and for giving him their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

“Happy birthday my dearest mama. You are the best mother, wife, friend and the one I love the most. Thank you for being the most important part of my life and thank you for 2 wonderful kids you have given me,” Sanjay wrote.