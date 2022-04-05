Sanjay Dutt opens up on shooting KGF 2’s ‘difficult climax’ immediately after his cancer treatment: ‘Couldn’t have done without…’

Sanjay Dutt is looking forward to the release of KGF Chapter 2, which sees him in a never-seen-before avatar as Adheera. In the film, the actor is set to lock horns with Kannada superstar Yash. Ahead of the release, the actor opened up on the “difficult climax” he shot right after his cancer treatment. Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. He had announced that he was well and resumed shooting for Prashanth Neel directorial right after.

Admitting that the makers of KGF Chapter 2 were extremely accommodating through his difficult period of life, Sanjay Dutt told Mid-Day, “They did everything they could to make me comfortable.”

The actor said that the makers suggested him to shoot the climax against a green screen, but he refused to do so as he want to shoot for the film ‘correctly.’

“They suggested we shoot it against a green screen. But as an actor, shooting this film correctly was important to me. We had a grand vision for it. The climax had to be mounted on a large scale. It was a difficult climax — there was mud, dust, fire and a lot of action. I couldn’t have done that shoot without their help,” he continued.

At the trailer launch of KGF Chapter 2, Yash addressed Sanjay Dutt as a “true fighter.” Appreciating his efforts on the film, the actor said, “Sanju sir, you are a true fighter. I witnessed him up close. We all know that he has seen all sorts of life. He is so down-to-earth and humble. That’s his maturity and personality. His commitment to this project, the way he dedicated himself to the action sequences, and with his best approach, he has taken this movie to the next level. You are looking stunning (in the film), and this is how a fan would want to see you.”

At the event, Sanjay admitted that he signed the film because of his wife Manyata Dutt. Later, the actor, who plays Adheera, called his character “menacing, but at the same time, humane (to some).” He said Adheera is the product of the energy Yash and he brought to the screen. “What a talent he is,” exclaimed Sanjay in the interview.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Malvika Avinash and Rao Ramesh among others. The movie will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.