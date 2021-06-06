Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on 92nd birth anniversary: ‘Always holding my hand through thick and thin’

Sanjay Dutt turned emotional on father and late veteran artiste-politician Sunil Dutt’s 92nd birth anniversary, as he posted on Sunday a heartwarming childhood picture with him. Alongside the black-and-white photo, Sanjay wrote, “Always holding my hand through thick and thin. Love you Dad, Happy Birthday!”

The picture shows a doting Sunil Dutt holding his son’s hand and lovingly looking at him. Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram is filled with such lovely throwback pictures with both father Sunil Dutt and mother Nargis. The actor shares these photos, remembering their special days, birth and wedding anniversaries.

Sanjay Dutt’s relationship with his father has been well documented. Not only has the actor spoken at length in the media about the unconditional support that Sunil Dutt offered him through various ups and downs in the actor’s life, but his biopic, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, also showed how Sunil Dutt dedicated himself to rebuild his son’s life and career after his arrest in connection with the 1993 Bombay blast and his struggle with substance abuse.

Sanjay Dutt’s Bollywood debut, Rocky, was directed by Sunil Dutt. The father-son duo made their maiden film appearance in Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS in 2003, where Sunil Dutt played father to Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt also remembered their father, with a long post on Instagram alongside a video reel of Sunil Dutt in various moods. Priya wrote that today’s generation should know that her father was more than an actor and a politician.

“He was a spirited man, his life’s journey was full of adventure and exploration, in some I was fortunate to be part of, he left a lasting mark on all those he met on that journey. Today we celebrate his life…… #father #love,” read an excerpt from her post.

Sunil Dutt, a Padma Shri recipient, was one of the most celebrated actors of Indian film industry. After his debut in 1955 with Platform, Sunil Dutt went on to star in films like Mother India (1957), Sadhna (1958), Insan Jaag Utha (1959), Sujata (1959), Gumraah (1963), Waqt (1966), Mera Saaya (1966) and Padosan (1968) among others.