Sanjay Dutt on his battle with cancer: ‘I saw my family break down around me…’

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about his battle with cancer. Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer back in August 2020, when the world had just been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the actor, along with his sister Priya Dutt, attended an event at a hospital, where he opened up about his cancer diagnosis and more.

Sanjay, who was then shooting for his film Shamshera, said that the news about his cancer wasn’t shared with him properly. As per a ETimes report, the actor shared that he was alone at the hospital when the news was abruptly broken to him.

Sanjay Dutt said, “I was alone and suddenly this guy comes and tells me, ‘You have cancer.’ My first reaction was that, once you hear something like this, your whole life reflects back at you. I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer. My wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. So, the first thing I said was that I don’t want to take chemotherapy. If I’m supposed to die, I will just die but I don’t want any treatment.”

Sanjay’s wife Maanayata had flown from Dubai to be with the actor. His sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt also came to support him.

Sanjay Dutt revealed it was Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan who suggested the doctor to him. The actor added, “I saw my family break down around me and I decided one night that if I fall sick or if I break down, they will fall sick and break down. So, I decided to fight it.”

At the event, Sanjay also shared that while he recovered, he did not want to keep the world in the dark about his cancer diagnosis. The actor said even though a lot of people hide it, he chose to speak about it, even at the cost of his career so that he could help people in need.