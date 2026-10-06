‘Not my personal views’: Sanjay Dutt’s new clarification for ‘don’t feel peace in India’ remark

A day after issuing a clarification for his ‘don’t feel peace in India’ comment on Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite, Sanjay Dutt has now shared yet another explanation. This time, his clarification comes in a video, where he’s speaking in Hindi, and underlining a key point: the remarks he made on the show, which was part of a scripted conversation, are not his personal views.

A paparazzo handle shared a video recorded by Dutt, where he’s addressing the audience by looking into the camera. “A lot of people contacted me on social media regarding my recent expression on Shekhar Suman’s show. Some people said they’re quite shocked by my words, while the others expressed strong disagreement with them,” said the actor.

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“I completely understand their feelings. I want to make one thing very clear. Whatever I said on the show was part of a scripted segment, like it often happens in television shows of this kind. We were acting as per a script. A lot of the things I said were part of that performance and that context. They’re not, by any stretch, my personal views, thinking or feelings,” he added.

“I deeply respect the love and trust showered by my friends and well-wishers. I’d never want a scripted performance to create a misunderstanding about my personal views. I hope this will clarify the right thing in the right context,” concluded Dutt, signing off with “Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

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What did Sanjay Dutt say on Shekhar Tonite?

Dutt said on Shekhar Tonite that he doesn’t feel peace in India anymore. “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shiva ji that those days come back soon,” he said on the show.

After that, he went on to deliver a monologue as the new hypothetical prime minister of the country. Harking back to his iconic role of gangster with Gandhigiri as his weapon of choice, Munna Bhai, he took digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foreign trips and indulgence in getting his pictures clicked everywhere.

Dutt didn’t even spare US President Donald Trump, claiming that the next time the leader wants to send missiles to another country, he should be sending bouquets instead. Referring to him as “mamu”, Dutt said that Trump needed a “jadoo ki jhappi”. In Rajkumar Hirani’s 2006 blockbuster sequel comedy Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dutt’s gangster goes on Mahatma Gandhi’s path of non-violence, which he also advocated for during his satirical monologue on Shekhar Tonite.

Dutt and Shekhar Suman’s clarifications

A day after his monologue drew divisive reactions, Dutt took to his X handle to issue a clarification. “I want to clarify that it has never been my intention to hurt the feelings of any individual, community, or institution, to insult them, or to disrespect them. I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution,” he wrote.

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“My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of ‘Gandhigiri’, which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context,” added Dutt.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt says his ‘can’t feel peace in India’ remark a ‘scripted conversation’, Shekhar Suman comments

Even host Shekhar Suman backed Dutt in his defense hours later. “Sanjay Dutt has huge respect for our country and fellow countrymen, and what he said was completely innocuous and in a very positive way. He should not be penalised and maligned for what he never said or meant. I know him for years; he is a good man who loves his country and has utmost regard for it,” Shekhar told NDTV.